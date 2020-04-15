Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 49,364 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,499,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,243,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

