Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 43,850 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

