Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62,005 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,005 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

