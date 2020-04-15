Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62,391 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,391 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,360,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.