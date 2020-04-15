Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,086 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $272.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

