Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

