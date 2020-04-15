Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.59 Million Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAT. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of BEAT opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

