Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 304,488 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Nanometrics worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth $9,491,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

