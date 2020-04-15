Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

