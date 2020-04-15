Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 169 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,854. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

