Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

