Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $138,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.