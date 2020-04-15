Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.21.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

