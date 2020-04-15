Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $458.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.18.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

