Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

