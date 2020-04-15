Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Cfra boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

