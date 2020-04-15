Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

