Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.56. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.