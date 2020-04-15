Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,657 shares of company stock worth $123,106,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.68.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

