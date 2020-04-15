Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.68 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

