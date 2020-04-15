Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,777.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

