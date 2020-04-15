Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 2,470 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

