Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $260.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average is $279.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

