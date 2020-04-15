Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 275 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.