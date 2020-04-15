Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,944 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.