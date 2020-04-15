Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 748 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

