Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,762,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

