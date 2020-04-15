Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.