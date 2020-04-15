Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $690,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

CIVB opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

