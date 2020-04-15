Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of AquaVenture worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AquaVenture by 19.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAAS opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WAAS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

