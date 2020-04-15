GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 334.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,969 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. The company has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

