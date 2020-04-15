Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,484 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.37. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.14.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.