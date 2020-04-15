Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,675 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,127 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $390,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $434,791.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,556,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

