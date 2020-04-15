Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,795.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

