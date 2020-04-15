Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,566 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

