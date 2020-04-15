Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

