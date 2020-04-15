Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 39,347 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

