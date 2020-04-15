Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after buying an additional 774,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

