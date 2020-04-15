Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,512 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

