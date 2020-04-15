Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

HBI stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

