Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

