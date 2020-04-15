Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

HOG stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

