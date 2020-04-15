Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWKN. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

