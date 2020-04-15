Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 89,300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 192.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.