Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,400 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,164.87.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $977.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $931.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,085.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

