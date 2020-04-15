Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,747 Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of MEI opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.