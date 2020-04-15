Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

