Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 868,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

MPC stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.