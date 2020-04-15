Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 24,087 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,087 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $73,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,822.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,163 shares of company stock worth $5,353,189 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

