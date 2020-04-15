Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

